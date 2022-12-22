Seekonk High senior recognized
Ava Lyon of Seekonk was recently named a recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents 2022 Award for Academic Excellence. Lyon, a senior at Seekonk High School, was presented with the award, along with a $1,000 Francis W. Gallishaw Memorial Scholarship, at the South Coast Educational Collaborative’s Luncheon and Awards Ceremony on Dec. 15. To be eligible for the award, students must be in the top fifth percentile of their class based on grade point average and demonstrate qualities such as leadership and involvement in the school community. Lyon is currently at the top of her class, competes as a varsity athlete in soccer and tennis, has served on the student council and the executive board for the National Honor Society, and has volunteered at Miriam Hospital in Providence. She plans to pursue a medical career.
Holiday break events in Plainville
Plainville Public Schools are on break for the holidays from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Plainville Public Library will be offering a number of fun, family-friendly activities during that time, starting with Rhyme Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. This event, intended for ages 3 and under, will include an interactive story, rhyme and music and movement activities. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the library is sponsoring a family puzzle night, with the added challenge of a timed puzzle with the winner getting to choose from the library’s collection of puzzles for sale or a gift certificate for dinner at a local restaurant. At 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 the library will host a New Year’s scavenger hunt. Then, at 6 p.m., award-winning magician George Saterial will perform his show. Finally, at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 the library is celebrating the coming new year with an interactive movie experience. For more information visit plainvillepubliclibrary.org/winterbreak or call 508-695-1784.
Travel smart during the holidays
There are many things to look forward to this holiday season, but traffic is not one of them. Those traveling through Massachusetts during the holidays have a number of resources to keep up with traffic conditions. Options include dialing 511 before heading out and selecting a route to hear real-time conditions; visiting mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions; and following MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions. Also, download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app to see real-time traffic conditions.