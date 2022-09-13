Share your Attleboro history
Stop by the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, for a free program presented by the Attleboro Historical Preservation Society: “Show and Tell: Attleboro Memories.” This kid-friendly event provides attendees an opportunity to share a story, photo, artifact or other memorabilia. Alternatively, if there is a “history mystery” attendees need help solving, society staff will be on hand to provide their perspective. “We want to hear your Attleboro history,” said Janice L. Beck, the society’s secretary.
Annual Norton library flea market
The Friends of the Norton Public Library are holding their annual Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday on the library lawn. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 24. Money raised through the event will support the Friends, who help the library provide and publicize programs. Vendors can sign up to sell at the market through Thursday at the library, 68 East Main St. Cost is $25 for an 8-foot space; payment must be made at sign up. In addition to the market, they will be raffling off several gift baskets for all ages.
‘Touch a Truck’ in Mansfield
The Mansfield Women of Today, an area nonprofit community service organization, is holding its ninth annual “Touch a Truck” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, with 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. designated a “quiet hour” for those with sensitive ears. Head over to the Mansfield Municipal Airport, 265 Fruit St., for this event, which will also include music, food trucks, popcorn, kid-friendly activities and more. All funds raised will benefit the Mansfield police and fire departments, as well as local nonprofits. Event attendees are asked to make a donation of $20 per family.
It’s ‘Batman Week’ in Seekonk
This week is “Batman Week” at the Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave. Stop by through Saturday for Batman-themed activity sheets and special book displays dedicated to the superhero. To cap off the week, there will be a showing of the movie “Scooby Doo and Batman: The Brave and the Bold” at 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to wear all black. Batman masks will be provided.
Easton children’s museum reopens
The Children’s Museum of Easton has reopened after being closed earlier this month to spruce up. Hours are now 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 12:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum will be closed on Mondays. For more information on the museum or any upcoming events, visit cmeaston.org.