Navigating social media
The Friends of the Boyden Public Library is sponsoring a program to help parents and teens ages 16 and up navigate social media. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. Representatives of Be Inspired Counseling will discuss the effects of social media and strategies for identifying teen’s needs. Registration is required. Do so at boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Rollators available at Audubon wildlife refuges
Mass Audubon is making its ADA-accessible All Persons Trails, available at its wildlife sanctuaries statewide, easier to navigate with the addition of heavy-duty rollator walkers. Visitors can use the rollators, which are designed to support navigation and mobility on trail terrain and feature a built-in rest seat, free of charge. Rollators will be available at all Mass Audubon sites with All Persons Trails — a total of 15 including Norfolk’s Stony Brook — by the fall. They are already available at a number of sites, including the Oak Knoll sanctuary, 1417 Park St., Attleboro Funding for the rollators was provided by the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
Franklin pantry seeks donations
The Franklin Food Pantry is seeking donations to pay for its move to a new building, which took place earlier this year. The move, to the former Edwin’s building at 341 West Central St., was part of a decade-long effort by the pantry to find a location that was more intentionally designed for its programming. Since moving in, the pantry has been able to offer better efficiency, a greater volume and variety of food and confidential meetings with clients. Organizers are now asking the public to donate to support their move, as well as long-term maintenance of the building and the expanded programming that the move facilitated. Their goal is to raise $3.6 million, and right now they are over halfway there. The pantry is also offering scheduled tours of the new space to the public. To donate or schedule a tour, go to franklinfoodpantry.org.