SE Voke teacher honored as trailblazer
Briana Brown, a teacher at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton, was recently recognized with an African American Trailblazer Service Award by the Attleboro Juneteenth Committee. The award recognizes residents of southeastern Massachusetts who have contributed to the community in a variety of ways.
Brown, along with other recipients of Trailblazer awards, was honored at Attleboro’s third annual Juneteenth festival commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The festival was held Saturday. Recipients were presented with certificates and had a flag raised in their honor. In addition to teaching cosmetology at SE Voke, which she began doing this school year, Brown owns a mobile glam service business. “We are thrilled to see Briana honored for her work preparing her students for their future careers and ensuring they have developed all-inclusive techniques, knowledge and experience,” said Leslie Weckesser, the school principal.
Ten Mile Watershed event Thursday
The Friends of the Ten Mile Watershed are celebrating Rivers Month and welcoming summer by holding an after-work walk and social event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Meet at Larson Woodland on Watson Avenue and take a leisurely walk along the Ten Mile River to Farmer’s Pond. You can learn about the history of the river, pollution and cleanup as you enjoy an early summer evening. There is an opportunity to meet for dinner afterward (bring your own money). Register at tenmilefriends@gmail.com.
Free basketball clinic for area youth
Brand X Academy, an Attleboro organization that runs youth basketball programs, is holding a free basketball clinic for seventh and eighth graders from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Allen Leach, coach at Brand X Academy, and Bri Bracken, the varsity coach at Attleboro High School, will run the clinic. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and basketballs. The clinic will take place at the courts at Fred E. Briggs Park, 36 East St. For more information, email coachallen@brandxacademy.com.
Rehoboth playwright in Boston festival
Moonbox Productions’ first ever Boston New Works Festival, a showcase of new, original works from area playwrights, will include a play by Rehoboth resident Surrey Houlker. Houlker’s play, “for the fish,” is the story of 13-year-old Susanna, who lives in rural Massachusetts in the 1970s and goes fishing with her uncle. The play, which focuses on the queer experience, will be performed at the Plaza Black Box Theater, 539 Tremont St., Boston, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Houlker’s play is one of seven chosen from over 65 submissions made by local playwrights. The seven selected plays will be performed on five different Boston area stages starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday. For a complete list of plays, and to purchase tickets for the festival, visit moonboxproductions.org.