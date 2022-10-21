‘Haunted Hayride’ in Walpole
Norfolk County Agricultural High School’s 31st annual “Haunted Hayride” is set for this weekend. The event, a school tradition, is hosted by student and staff volunteers, and all proceeds benefit student activities. Rides are scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the last one departing at 9:30 p.m. Additional dates are Oct. 28 and 29. All rides will start at the school, 400 Main St., Walpole. Tickets are $10 each or $500 for a VIP wagon seating up to 24 people. They can be purchased ahead of time at norfolkaggie.org or on-site the day of the event. For more information, visit the website or call 508-250-4923.
Lions to celebrate Halloween
Celebrate Halloween early at the Plainville Lions Club’s “Spooktacular Halloween Event,” taking place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Telford Park, 142 South St., Plainville. The event will include food trucks, a haunted gazebo, a photo booth, games, a story time and live music by the Unlikely Strummers, an area ukulele group. Volunteers at the Plainville Historical Commission will be giving “haunted tours” of the Humphrey House, 136 South St., and handing out treats. There will also be a dog parade. To enter, call Stacey Powell at 508-735-5414. Fee to participate in the parade is a donation to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
Walk the Seven Mile River
A reminder that the second leg of a guided walk along the Seven Mile River, led by the Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed, is set to take place at 9 a.m. Sunday. Walkers should meet at the former Benny’s Plaza on Central Avenue in Seekonk. The walk will be over six miles along trails and roads and will include visits to scenic and historically interesting areas.
Diaper drive
The Attleboro Youth Commission will be holding a diaper drive from 10 a.m. to noon to benefit the Hebron Food Pantry. The commission will be collecting donations at the VFW Post, 122 Park St., Attleboro. Suggested donations include diapers, baby wipes, baby formulas, diaper cream, baby powder and adult diapers.
Pumpkins pop up at Plainville library
Recent visitors to the Plainville Public Library may have noticed some new additions: a series of pumpkins decorated to look like characters from books. The pumpkins are not only a seasonal decoration, they’re also a way for the library to give back to the community. Library patrons are encouraged to vote for their favorite pumpkin by donating a canned good in the library’s annual “Book Character Pumpkin Contest.” The winning pumpkin will earn its creator a $20 Dunkin’ gift card. Pumpkins are created by library staff and patrons, with the majority — seven of the 10 pumpkins currently on display — made by kids. All donations collected through the event will go to the Plainville Food Pantry. Voting will be open through Oct. 27 at the library, 198 South St.