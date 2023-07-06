Area singers on pilgrimage in Italy
Students and alumni of Stonehill College in Easton recently traveled to Italy on a pilgrimage sponsored by the college’s Chapel Choir. The group included area residents Bailey Adams of Seekonk, Gregory Beagan of North Attleboro and Michaela Cimino of Norton. The choir performed for parishioners at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi and the Basilica of the Twelve Holy Apostles in Rome. They were also able to attend a Papal Audience at St. Peter’s Square, joining thousands of others to see Pope Francis.
50-year American Legion member saluted
Rehoboth resident Fred Chrisbaie, 77, has been a member of the American Legion for well over half his life. Chrisbaie first joined American Legion Post 019 in Somerville in 1973, at the age of 27. Fifty years later, he remains a member of the American Legion, though he transferred his membership to Rehoboth’s Post 302 in 1986, after having lived in the town for three years. To honor his 50 years as a member, Chrisbaie received an American Eagle Statue from Post 302 and a certificate from Vincent Triola, American Legion national commander. “What an honor,” Chrisbaie said.
Attleboro offers children’s arts and crafts
Attleboro Recreation Department’s Arts and Crafts program for children started last month and will continue through Aug. 18. This is a drop-in program held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at rotating locations. Department staff will instruct and work with children on a variety of projects through the summer. No registration required. Locations are: Monday, Tilda B. Stone Playground, 700 South Main St.; Tuesday and Friday, Briggs Playground, 36 East St.; Wednesday, SA Veterans Memorial Playground, 787 Washington St.; and Thursday, Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 429 Oakhill Ave. Parents are required to stay with their children for the duration of the program.
Books, puzzles, DVDs wanted for annual sale
The Friends of the Attleboro Public Library are seeking donations ahead of their annual book sale in autumn. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library and library programs. The Friends are seeking donations of gently used books in both hardcover and paperback; jigsaw puzzles and DVDs. Donations can be dropped off at the library, 74 North Main St. They should be in very good condition and preferably dropped off in small boxes or shopping bags with handles. Magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias and music will not be accepted.