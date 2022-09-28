Sturdy hosting health and wellness fair
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is hosting a free health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Capron Park Zoo, 201 County St., Attleboro. The fair will offer free flu shots and health screenings, healthy food giveaways, health insurance enrollment info and assistance, free promotional items, fun activities for kids, information about health, fitness and wellness resources in the area and more. A number of Bristol County organizations will be participating, including the Attleboro Norton YMCA, Bristol Community College, HopeHealth, Tiger Crane Kung Fu and more. Anyone who visits the zoo during fair hours will receive free admission. For more information, email pr@sturdymemorial.org.
A cappella group in Wrentham
Peking and the Mystics, an a cappella group formed by Tufts University alumni, will perform at the Fiske Public Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The group’s repertoire covers a number of decades and genres including swing, jazz, doo wop and pop. And they perform all original arrangements. To register, call the library at 508-384-5440 ext. 2.
Nature walk in Mansfield
Mass. Audubon, in partnership with the Mansfield Public Library, is leading a guided walk through the Maple Park Conservation Area in Mansfield from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The walk will be led by a Mass. Audubon instructor and the event is free and family-friendly. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at mansfieldlibraryma.com. For more information, contact Kacee Rimer at508-261-7380 or at krimer@sailsinc.org.
Celebrate Seekonk
The Seekonk Public Library and Seekonk Cultural Council are presenting the second annual Celebrate Seekonk Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the library, 410 Newman Ave. The event will focus on the town’s history, culture and current activities. It will include live performances by a number of area bands, art exhibits, and games and activities for all ages such as shadow puppets, kindness rock painting, corn hole and more. Scialo’s County Bakery will provide food. There will also be a donation drive for Doorways Food Pantry. Suggested donations include peanut butter, jelly, cereal, coffee and baked beans.
The library has also coordinated with the Seekonk Artist Network, which is holding its eighth annual open studios event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Eight participating locations will be open to the public to browse over art and meet local artists. For more information, including a complete list of participating studios and artists, visit seekonkartistnetwork.com/open-studios.