Summer Pops wraps up in Pawtucket
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will wrap up its Summer Pops concert series with a performance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pawtucket’s Slater Park. This year’s series was dubbed, “The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams,” and the concert will feature a number of Williams’ most memorable compositions from the soundtracks of “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.” and more. Troy Quinn will conduct. Saturday’s concert coincides with the first day of the Slater Park Fall Festival, an open-air market taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. At 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the park, there will be a fireworks display presented by Bristol County Savings Bank to celebrate the culmination of the 25th annual Pawtucket Arts Festival, the umbrella event for the Slater Park Fall Fest and RI Philharmonic performance. For more info on the festival go to pawtucketartsfestival.org.
Ride to benefit North monument
Friends of North Attleboro Monuments, in conjunction with Rolling Thunder, Rhode Island Chapter 1, will hold a motorcycle charity ride to honor Iraq and Afghanistan veterans on Sunday. The ride will start and end at the North Attleboro Elks Lodge, 52 Bulfinch St. Registration is on-site only and opens at 9:30 a.m. Complimentary donuts and beverages will be provided. Kickstands are up at 11. Following the ride, there will be an after party at the lodge, which is open to both riders and non-riders. There will be BBQ, raffles, music and a cash bar. Cost of attendance is $20. Proceeds will benefit the North Attleboro Global War on Terrorism Monument. More info is available at northattleboromonuments.org.
Win box seats to a Red Sox game
Angels’ Care Closet, a nonprofit based in Seekonk, is raffling off two box seats to a Red Sox game against the Chicago White Sox at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Fenway Park. The seats, donated by a volunteer at the nonprofit, are in the first row behind the dugout. Raffle tickets are 1 for $10, 3 for $20 and 10 for $50. They will be sold through Thursday, Sept. 21. To purchase, pay online via PayPal to angelscarecloset@gmail.com; through Venmo to @Melissa-MillerEmerson; or pay in-person at 32 Olney St., Seekonk. In-person purchasing hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The live-drawing will take place at the storefront at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
Quilting group starting new year
Yankee Quilters, a local guild, will begin its program year at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Emma’s Quilt Cupboard in the Horace Mann Plaza, 279 East Central St., Franklin. New and experienced quilters are welcome to join. Volunteers create quilts that are donated to area shelters, church programs or others facing personal challenges. In addition to meetings on the second Tuesday of each month, guild members offer speaker programs, opportunities to sew together throughout the year and a four-day “getaway” sewing vacation in the spring. Yankee will also have a booth at the Franklin Farmer’s Market Oct. 6. For more information, contact yankeequilters11@gmail.com or visit the Guild’s Facebook page.