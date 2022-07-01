Games, old and new, at Seekonk library
Area teens entering grades six through 12 will have the opportunity to play some of their favorite childhood games at an event held by the Seekonk Public Library at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 7. A mix of games will be offered, including old favorites such as Duck-Duck-Goose as well as some new ones, according to the library. The event will take place at the Seekonk Meadows, located next to the library, 410 Newman Ave. By participating in the games, attendees will have the opportunity to earn three raffle tickets for the library’s summer reading program. For more information, contact Amy Greil at 508-336-8230 or at teens@seekonkpl.org. For more information about the summer reading program visit seekonkpl.org.
Community input for North ‘Master Plan’
North Attleboro residents have the opportunity to provide input on the future of their town by attending a Master Plan workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 6. The North Attleboro Master Plan, a project which launched in January 2021, will provide policy guidance for the town in a number of key areas. The July workshop, the fourth workshop to be held so far, will focus on transportation, access, services and facilities. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at their convenience, as there is no specific presentation scheduled for the workshop. The workshop will take place in the lower conference room at the North Attleboro Town Hall, 43 South Washington St.
Kids can connect with nature in Norton
Connect with nature with Norton Parks and Recreation’s Nature in Your Neighborhood program. The department, in conjunction with Mass Audubon, is hosting two free programs at Camp Edith Read in Norton on Thursday, July 7 and Thursday, July 28. The programs are designed for children ages 6-9 and have themes of Nature, Science and Art and Exploring with Mass Audubon, respectively. Register online at nortonmaus.com/parks-and-recreation/