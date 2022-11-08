Take a hike — at Gilbert Hills, that is
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance is holding a guided walk of F. Gilbert Hills State Forest in Foxboro from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The walk will be led by volunteers with the organization. Participants will learn about the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps in state forests during the 1930s and walk past pine forests, fire roads, waterholes, meadows and geological structures. The hike is of medium difficulty and sturdy shoes are recommended, as well as off-pavement strollers if needed. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. Preregistration is required. Call 508-828-1101 or email director@savethetaunton.org. The hike is free for alliance members, $5 for non-members. Meet at the parking lot at 45 Mill St., Foxboro.
Grief and the holidays
The holiday season can be a difficult time for people coping with grief, especially due to the loss of a loved one. In recognition of that, the Attleboro YMCA has partnered with HopeHealth to hold a free program called “Hope for the Holidays.” A professional grief counselor will lead the program, which takes place at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St., Attleboro. Register at attleboroymca.org/hope-for-the-holidays.
Night of storytelling in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday. This monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery, all with a common theme. The theme for November is “family.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org. The next FoxTales will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 and will feature holiday-themed stories.
Wrentham seeks scenic photos
Wrentham is seeking photos to be featured on the new town website. Photos should be of scenes around Wrentham and can include landscape photos, nature and wildlife scenes, and images of special locations or events. They should be sent, along with a signed release form, to photos@wrentham.gov. Release forms can be found at wrentham.gov. Deadline to submit a photo is Nov. 15.