Enjoy a woodsy walk in Wrentham
The Wrentham Open Space Committee is celebrating the new year with a winter walk Sunday morning. Walkers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Wollomonopoag Conservation Area parking lot on Elysium Street in Wrentham. All ages are welcome and you do not have to be a Wrentham resident to participate. The walk will be a leisurely pace and cover some part of the conservation area. Local wetlands, flora and fauna will be discussed. Walkers are encouraged to wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy boots. Rain date is 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
SE Mass. Festival Chorus to hold open rehearsal
The Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus will hold an open rehearsal from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at First Congregational Church, 785 South Main St., Raynham. New singers are invited to participate and learn more about the group, a nonprofit that serves Bristol and Plymouth counties. Informal auditions will take place after the rehearsal. Regular rehearsals take place weekly at the church from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday. The chorus is seeking new members to join them for their upcoming spring concert, titled “Radio Time Machine.” The group will perform a variety of hits from the 1950s to the present, accompanied by live musicians, handbells and theatrical lighting effects. For more information, email admin@smcfonline.org.
Humane society coming to Norfolk Town Hall
Michelle Kreell, the community liaison for Baypath Humane Society, an area animal rescue, will host a presentation for Norfolk residents from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the multipurpose room at Town Hall, 19 Maple Ave. It is geared primarily toward families. Kreell will discuss topics such as animal shelters, fostering and responsible pet ownership. She will be accompanied by her own rescue dog, Lane. Registration is required to attend the event, presented by the Norfolk Town Hall and Norfolk Public Library. Register online at norfolkpl.org. Attendance is free, however donations to Baypath are encouraged. The society is always in need of donations of pet supplies including treats, toys, food and towels.