Take photos with animals in Norton
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, will host a photo tour at 10 a.m. Saturday. The tour will last approximately an hour and a half to two hours. Each tour will be limited to five people. No photo experience is necessary. Fee is $60 with a portion donated to the farm. Participants will also have the opportunity to share their photos and receive feedback in a special Facebook group following the tour. The tour will be led by Sheepish Grin Pet Photography and will include special access to all the animals at the farm for photo opportunities. Over 200 animals call Winslow Farm home, including cats, birds, alpacas and more. To sign up, visit sheepishgrin.net/animal-workshop or contact info@sheepishgrin.net for more information.
Wrentham art on display
Artwork by current and former Wrentham residents is currently on display at the Fiske Public Library, 110 Randall Road for the annual Wrentham Senior Art Group art show. Art will be on display through May 2, with an artists’ reception scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be cards and prints available for sale at the reception. Some of the paintings will also be available for sale. This year, the show will feature paintings of past and present Wrentham landmarks in celebration of the town’s 350th anniversary.
Return of FoxTales to MRPAC
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. The theme for February is “Spring Awakenings: Epiphanies and Moments of Clarity.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org under Box Office. The next FoxTales program will take place May 11, and will be themed around travel stories from abroad. To become involved in the program as a storyteller fill out the interest form available online through the theater’s Box Office site.
Nominate someone to 2023 Spirit of Mawle Awards
Applications are now open for the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement’s 2023 Spirit of MAWLE awards. There are six categories of award, recognizing achievements made by women in the field of law enforcement. The categories are Excellence in Performance, Leadership, Mentoring, Courage, Community Service and Civilian Achievement. Anyone can make a nomination of someone who they believe meets the award criteria, which can be found at mawle.org/criteria-and-guidelines. Submissions are due by April 10. They can be submitted at mawle.org/award-nomination-application, or mail a nomination to spiritofmawleaward@mawle.org. Awardees will be honored at a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at the Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Drive, Canton.