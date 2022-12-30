Take the plunge to support city food pantry
Voluntarily running into the freezing cold ocean might not appeal to everyone as a way to kick off the New Year, but that’s exactly what participants in the eighth annual Pantry Plunge will be doing this year. The event, a fundraiser for Attleboro’s Hebron Food Pantry, is set to take place at noon Sunday — New Year’s Day — at Fogland Beach in Tiverton. To take the plunge and participate in the event, contact Shelley Dunlea at 774-254-1244. Non-plungers can still contact Dunlea to make a donation to the food pantry in support of her and other plungers. Non-plungers are also welcome to come and cheer on participants.
Plainville library to host toy swap
The Plainville Public Library, 198 South St., will host an after-the-holidays toy swap from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7. Area residents are invited to bring in gently used, clean toys to swap with other event attendees. Tables will be available to display items. All remaining items after the swap can be brought home, or left at the library for donation to Savers in Norwood, which benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of New England. This is the first toy swap to be held at the Plainville library. If successful, the library plans to hold it annually, according to the official event announcement.
Deadline extended in ‘Gingerbread House Challenge’
Registration remains open for the third annual Gingerbread House Challenge, organized by the Mansfield Public Library, after the library extended the deadline to participate to Wednesday, Jan. 4. The month-long event encourages Mansfield residents to design their own gingerbread houses using Graham crackers and candy. While the library is no longer providing kits for the challenge, residents can still take part using their own supplies. To enter, email a photo of your creation along with your name and age group to either Kacee Rimer at krimer@sailsinc.org, if you are in the children’s category, ages 8-12; or Whitney K. Brown at wkbrown@sailsinc.org if you are in either the teens category, ages 13-17, or the adult category, ages 18 and over. There is no fee to enter. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a prize. Winners will be announced later in January.
Christmas tree pickup in Foxboro
Christmas tree pickup in Foxboro will take place from Monday, Jan. 3 to Thursday, Jan. 13. Trees should be placed curbside with all ornaments, tinsel, garland and wreaths removed. Pickup will take place on regular trash day. There will be no collection of tree stands, bags or wreaths.