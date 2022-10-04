Tee off for North school playground
The first Amvet Plays Invitational Golf Tournament is taking place Friday, rain or shine, at the Chemawa Golf Course, 350 Cushman Road, North Attleboro. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and play begins at at 8:30. The tournament was organized by the Amvet Parent Teacher Organization Playground Committee to raise funds for a playground at the school, something it now lacks. Along with golf, there will be cocktails and lunch followed by raffles, auctions and other fun events. The cost is $150 per player and organizers plan to make the tournament an annual event. Register online at birdease.com/amvetplays. Contact Jeffrey Howe at jfh34@hotmail.com or at 978-886-3684 with any questions. The committee has been raising money for the playground since mid-March. For more info on their effort, visit amvetplays.org or amvetplaygroundproject on Facebook.
Attleboro adds to its ‘Library of Things’
The Attleboro Public Library recently made some new additions to its “Library of Things.” This collection of obscure and miscellaneous equipment has been a part of the library collection for a decade. Many libraries in the area offer some version of a “stuffbrary,” or collection of non-book items that can still be checked out for free with a library card. Attleboro’s includes ukuleles, robotic toys and now, “Everyone Explores” kits. These kits were developed by library staff in partnership with Arc of Bristol County to allow children, especially those with sensory processing issues, to experience learning in different ways. The kits have a variety of themes such as sight, sound and gears. They are aimed at helping with coordination, developmental delays, eye contact, fine motor skills and social skills, and can include such items as weighted blankets, wiggle cushions or Toobaloos.
Make art for Foxboro library
Foxboro residents age 12-18 can help decorate the Boyden Library from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Attendees will be able to create art to hang on the walls of the Youth Room, which is in need of “freshening up,” according to library social media. Materials and snacks will be provided. For more information, contact jhuston@sailsinc.org. Registration is not needed for this event, which will take place in the community room at the library, 10 Bird St. There is no charge.