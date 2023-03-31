Thanks, Sun Chronicle staffers
Journalism can often be a thankless job, but Sun Chronicle staff writer Dave Linton and photographer Mark Stockwell recently got some appreciation from fifth graders at St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro. For the March 9 edition of the paper, Linton wrote a story on the students’ successful efforts to get a school zone sign placed near the school’s playground, and Stockwell took photos for the article. Students responded by sending them dozens of handwritten thank you notes. “Thank you for capturing our excitement. I’ve always wanted to be in the newspaper,” wrote one student named Ryan. In a note of thanks on Instagram, Stockwell said receiving the letters made his day. Linton also expressed his appreciation.
Super Signup Saturday in North Attleboro
The North Attleboro Recreation Department is holding Super Signup Saturday for summer programs on April 1, and that’s no joke. You can register for the Summer Playground Program, Zoo Crew and more. Also, beach/boat car passes will be available for sale. Check out {a target=”_blank”}http://narecreation.com{/a} for a complete list of programs.
Open mic at Old Colony museum in Taunton
The Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton, will host an Arts and Humanity Open Mic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Featured performers will perform original poetry. There will also be an opportunity for open performances on a first-come, first-served basis. Performances can be music, poetry, storytelling, dance and more. Event is free. For more information, contact the museum at 508-822-1622.
Last chance for $5,000 scholarship
Applications for the 2022-23 Partners in Patriotism scholarship are due at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Up to five graduating seniors will be selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship, presented by the Kraft family and the Partners in Patriotism fund. To be eligible, students must be Foxboro residents planning to attend a post-secondary education institution. Applicants must also demonstrate a dedication to community service. The application includes an activity sheet for detailing community service and extracurriculars and an essay. For more information about the scholarship or to access the application form, visit bit.ly/PIPScholarship23, or contact pipfund@patriots.com with any questions. Scholarship recipients will be announced before graduation.