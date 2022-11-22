Thanksgiving Day 5K in Attleboro
Get your Thanksgiving Day off to a running start at the Attleboro Norton YMCA’s 10th annual “Gobble Wobble 5K.” The race is set to take place starting at 8 a.m., Thursday at the Y, 537 Pleasant St., Attleboro. Registration is $30. Proceeds from the race benefit the Y’s Annual Campaign, supporting a variety of programs such as camp scholarships for low-income children or initiatives combating food insecurity in the community. Register online at attleboroymca.org/gobblewobble5K or in-person the day-of the race. Awards will be given out to the top three male and female finishers overall and in a number of age categories, as well as to the top team with at least five finishers.
Annual Thanksgiving dinner open to all
Friends of the Elderly’s 36th annual Thanksgiving dinner is set to take place this year from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. As in past years, the group is offering up a free, homemade dinner, open to all residents of Mansfield, Sharon, Norton, Easton, Plainville, Attleboro and North Attleboro. The dinner is set to take place at the Congregational Church of Mansfield, 17 West St. Reservations are not required to attend.
Black Friday coat drive comes to Attleboro
This year, the annual “Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange” event is coming to Massachusetts for the first time. In this event — observed each year on Black Friday to encourage giving, rather than spending — volunteers distribute donated winter gear to individuals in need at a number of distribution sites. This year, the list of sites — which was formerly restricted to the state of Rhode Island — will include one in Attleboro, thanks to the support of area nonprofit Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed. Distribution at the Attleboro site, located at the south end of Seabra Plaza, South Main Street, Attleboro, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Set-up starts at 8:30 a.m. The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help distribute items. Area residents can also support the drive by donating new and used coats, hats, gloves, mittens, sweaters and sweatshirts. Last day to make a donation is Wednesday. To register to volunteer or to arrange a donation, contact Ben Cote at 401-578-2746. More information about the Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange is available at ricoatexchange.org.
Wine for a good cause
This month, support a local charity when you purchase wine in the Southeastern Mass. Paws of Comfort Lions Club’s “Wine For a Cause” fundraiser. During this fundraiser, which will run through Wednesday, Nov. 30, purchases made at either one of two City Spirits Liquors locations — 271 Washington St., North Attleboro and 524 Pleasant St., Attleboro — will benefit local Lions charities. Featured wines include Black Dog Cabernet and All Day Rose.