‘Thursday Night at the Museum’
Head over to the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday for this month’s “Thursday Night at the Museum” event. Taking place a week early this month, it will focus on two updates: First, the museum will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday for Attleboro’s Expo for the Senses, a downtown happening that returns for the first time after a three-year hiatus. There will be many free activities and food at the expo, provided by local vendors. The Industrial Museum will also have info on the ongoing “Passport to History” program. Collect a passport from one of the 16 participating locations and get limited free admission to all of them. More info: 508-222-1918 or info@industrialmuseum.com.
After the Expo, check this out
The King’s Busketeers, a “high-octane” folk group, will give a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Cuddy Court, 2 Park St., Attleboro. The event will take place right after the Expo for the Senses in the downtown. It’s sponsored by the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival and will also include a martial arts demonstration from Ronin Jiu Jitsu and free make-and-take crafts with the festival director. The Steampunk Festival is scheduled for Oct. 22 nd is accepting vendor applications.
Blood drive at Norfolk library
The American Red Cross will host a community blood drive at the Norfolk Public Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org. The drive will take place in the community room at the library, 2 Liberty Lane.
Foxboro water data publicly available
The 2021 annual Drinking Water Quality Report for the town of Foxboro is now available to the public. Though some data was not collected before the February deadline, samples collected in March do indicate that the town is meeting drinking water standards, according to the report. The complete report can be found at foxboroughma.gov. Additionally, the public is encouraged to participate in community decisions regarding drinking water by attending monthly board meetings. For specific dates and times for upcoming meetings, call 508-543-1209 or go to the Water and Sewer Department page of the town website.
