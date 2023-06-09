Tour Woodlawn Cemetery in Attleboro
The Attleboro Historical Preservation Society will conduct free walking tours of Woodlawn Cemetery, 825 North Main St., Attleboro, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The hour-long tours will be conducted every 30 minutes with the last tour starting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at the main entrance of the cemetery at their preferred time. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Attleboro Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Council for Children drive continues this weekend
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s spring donation drive continues this weekend. Donations will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro. Additional dates are June 17 and 24. Accepted items include clothes, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories. Hard goods such as small household items, clothes and books will not be taken. All donations will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. More info: Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Learn about Wrentham State School
A free presentation on the Wrentham State School will be held at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the Franklin Historical Museum, 80 West Central St. The former school, now the Wrentham Developmental Center, was a state-run medical center for the treatment of psychiatric and developmental disorders, according to Wrentham350. Franklin resident Ingrid Grenon, a former employee of the WDC and author of the book, “From One Century to the Next: A History of Wrentham State School and the Institutional Model in Massachusetts,” will give the presentation. The event is part of the Franklin museum’s Second Sunday Speaker Series, featuring local historians. It’s supported by the Friends of the Franklin Historical Museum. Info on future events: franklinmuseum1778.com.
Golf for a good cause at Andruzzi Foundation tourney
Support those battling cancer by playing in the Joe Andruzzi Foundation’s 15th annual Joe Andruzzi and Friends Golf Tournament, taking place at 8 a.m. Monday, June 12 at Black Rock Country Club, 19 Clubhouse Drive, Hingham. Money raised the event will allow the foundation, an area nonprofit, to continue providing finanical support to New England cancer patients and their families. More info: joeandruzzifoundation.org.
North festival set for Sunday
The downtown Community Center of North Attleboro, 104 North Washington St., is hosting its outdoor Summer Fun Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature live music and kids activities; handmade arts and crafts available for purchase from area artisans; and local food. Axel, North Attleboro’s favorite pooch, will also be on site for photos.