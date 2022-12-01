Toys for Tots drive returns
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to sponsor its 15th annual Toys for Tots drive. The national program was initially established in 1947 and now operates in over 800 cities and towns across the United States. “No parent should have to struggle to give their child a gift this holiday season,” said William P. O’Donnell, register of deeds. In that spirit, the registry will be collecting donations of new toys and games for children up to age 10. Donations can be made at the registry building, 649 High St., Dedham from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from now through Wednesday, Dec. 7. For more information, call 781-461-6101 or email registerodonell@norfolkdeeds.org.
Local youth group holds food drive
Project 351 Mansfield, a local youth leadership organization, is holding a food drive to benefit the Our Daily Bread Food Pantry. They are looking for donations of all nonperishable, non-expired food items, but especially snack items, Progresso soups, brand-name cereals, boxed stuffing and Campbell’s gravy. Donations can be dropped off at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St., from now until Dec. 9.
Teen Book Award winner announced
The winner of the inaugural Massachusetts Teen Choice Book Award was recently announced. Coming in first place is “Heartstoppers, Vol. 1” by Alice Oseman, a graphic novel about two teens, Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, meeting and falling in love at a boys school in England. Runner-up was “Fallout: Spies, Superbombs and the Ultimate Cold War Showdown” by Steve Sheinkin, a work of narrative nonfiction. Nearly 3,000 teens in grades 7-12 from across Massachusetts voted to determine the winner. Votes had to be cast from a list of nominees curated by a committee of public librarians, school library media specialists and educators. The Mass. Teen Choice Book Award is a cooperation of the Mass. School Library Association and the Mass. Library Association and is supported by Salem State University. For more information about the award, including a full list of nominees, visit mateenchoicebook.org.