Tri-County students awarded internships
Sophomores at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin recently earned paid internships from the Work-Based Learning Alliance, in partnership with the governor’s STEM Advisory Council. Kaleigh Stenstrom, Jaimin Farrington Leet, Leonardo Oliveira, Noah Hurley, William Chenette and Gavin Cataldo, who are all following the Engineering Technology career path, were awarded the internships following their participation in the 2022 STEM Week Challenge. The challenge, presented by the Mass. STEM Hub and PBLWorks, asked students to research a STEM career of their choice and connect with professionals in that field. Students will take part in 100-hour paid internships valued at $9,000. Work will be completed virtually in either the spring or summer.
Learn about ‘visual supports’
Foxboro parents of children in kindergarten through fourth grade are invited to a free workshop at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Burrell Elementary School, 16 Morse St. The workshop is presented by Foxboro Student Services in partnership with Self Help Inc. Participants can learn the benefits of using “visual supports” with their children from Marsha Wright, CFCE specialist. They will also be able to make their own visual supports to begin using at home right away. For more information contact Dianna Parr at parrd@foxborough.k12.ma.us or Amy Muldowney at muldowneya@foxborough.k12.ma.us.
Remember Norfolk resident by donating blood
The 19th annual Gary Mirliss Memorial Blood Drive and Bone Marrow Registry was held earlier this month, but it’s not too late to donate. Organizers say they’ve arranged to accommodate belated donors at the Kraft Family Donor Center in Boston through February. Call 617-632-3206 to set up an appointment. Donors are asked to inform the front desk in the center that they are donating in memory of Mirliss, a Norfolk resident who was known for helping others. He died of leukemia in 2001. The drive supports cancer patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital Boston.
North firefighter earns award
North Attleboro Firefighter/EMT Kyle Goulet graduated this month from the Massachusetts Fire Academy Recruit Training Program and received the Richard Bangs Outstanding Student Award. He is is the third North Attleboro firefighter to receive the award, given to a student who excels academically and in training. Firefighter/paramedics Matt Schafer and Jeff Egan received the award in previous recruit classes, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.