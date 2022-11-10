TRWA to hold annual meeting Saturday
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance will hold its annual meeting and election of officers from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bristol County Agricultural High School’s Student Commons Building, located on the north side of Center Street in Dighton. The event is free and open to the public. Following the elections, there will be a number of presentations relating to the Taunton River and its watershed — a 562-square-mile area that stretches over 43 Southeastern Massachusetts cities and towns, including all of Mansfield and Norton and parts of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Rehoboth. There will also be reports on the organization’s work over the past year. Main speaker will be Brad Chase, leader of the Diadromous Fish Project at the Mass. Division of Marine Fisheries. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit savethetaunton.org/event/2022-trwa-annual-meeting or contact the organization at 508-828-1101 or director@savethetaunton.org.
Lions to host clam boil Friday
The South Attleboro Lions Club is holding a Veterans Day Clam Boil Friday evening at the Seekonk Rod and Gun Club, 61 Reed St., Rehoboth. The event will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by the boil at 7. Tickets are $35, $30 for veterans. Pay by cash or Venmo, @Jesse-Armell. Checks will also be accepted. All checks should be mailed to S.A. Lions, PO Box 3254, South Attleboro. To reserve tickets, call 401-556-9631. Along the Way erroneously reported Wednesday that the clam boil is Saturday night instead of Friday. Our apologies.
Fifth annual Knights of Columbus 5K
The fifth annual Knights of Columbus 5K Run/Walk is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Parker’s Pub, 303 Shears St., Wrentham. Parking and registration will be at the pub. Sign up in advance at wrenthamkofc.racewire.com or at the pub the day of the race. Entry fee is $30; $35 on race day or $15 for under 18, $20 on race day. All proceeds will benefit the charities supported by the Knights of Columbus Council, including food pantries and homeless shelters. The top three overall male and female finishers will earn cash and trophies, with medals awarded to the first male and female age-group finishers and the first three finishers in these categories: Knights of Columbus members and Wrentham residents. Pets on a leash and strollers are welcome to participate. The course is mostly flat with slightly rolling hills. Entrants may pick up their numbers at DB sports in North Attleboro from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or starting at 7:30 a.m. race-day morning. A post-race breakfast, costing $5, will be available at the pub. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Mark DeLorenzo, race director at delorenzom@yahoo.com or Tony DeMatteo at asdematteo@gmail.com. To sign up by mail, contact DeLorenzo.