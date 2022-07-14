Mansfield library offers puppets, painting
Two fun events for children and teens are scheduled this summer at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. First, Dream Tale Puppets will be performing their latest show, “Alice, of the Red King’s Dream,” at the library at noon Saturday, July 16. The show, recommended for ages 5 and up, is inspired by Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland” and makes use of about 25 puppets. Registration is not required. More information about the show is available at dreamtalepuppets.com/shows/alice.
Also, a painting workshop for teens in grades six through 12 is scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Sandra Churchill, an artist/journalist, will teach the workshop. She led a similar program earlier this month that taught teens to paint an ocean jellyfish. The August program will teach participants how to paint a whale during sunset. Acrylic paints will be used. Register for this event by visiting the “Events” page of the library website, mansfieldlibrary.ma. For more information, contact Catherine Coyne at ccoyne@sailsinc.org. Library programs are supported by the Mansfield Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Educational workshops for caregivers
HopeHealth, a provider of hospice, palliative and home care and dementia and grief services, is offering the virtual Caregiver Confidence Series this summer, designed especially for family caregivers. Upcoming workshops, offered in both English and Spanish, include “Advanced Directives: What Families Should Know” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, and “Comfort for Caregivers: Strategies for Dealing With Caregiver Stress” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. The 90-minute virtual workshops are free and open to the public. They’re also live, interactive and taught by leaders in the field. Learn more and sign up at hopehealthco.org/caregivereducation.
Norfolk library: We're more than just books
Though the Norfolk Public Library is known first and foremost as a place to check out books, reading materials are not the only things it offers. As it reminded the public in a recent post on social media, the library also provides a “Stuffbrary” service, where patrons can check out assorted items not traditionally found at libraries. These include tools, yard games, cake pans and more. To view a full list of available items or to reserve an item to borrow, visit norfolkpl.org/resources/stuffbrary.