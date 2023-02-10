Valentine’s concert in Mansfield
The Mansfield Public Library is embracing the Valentine’s Day spirit this weekend with an afternoon of live music. Dan Kennedy, composer, pianist and recording artist, will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday at the library, 255 Hope St. Kennedy’s solo piano performance will include a number of love songs to get you in the Valentine’s Day mood. Following the concert, he will stick around to sell and sign CDs. Light refreshments will be provided at the free event. To register or get more information, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com. Registration is recommended but not required.
Food drive in Attleboro
A food drive to benefit Attleboro food pantries is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro VFW and American Legion posts, 122 Park St. Sponsored by Bay Coast Bank, organizers are seeking donations of condiments, spices, rice, pasta, cooking oil, baking items, soap, paper towels, toilet paper, jelly, pasta sauce, diapers, wipes, personal care items and pet food.
Sixth graders, cops tip off in Plainville
A DARE basketball game between sixth graders at the Wood School in Plainville and town police officers tips off at 7 p.m. Friday at the school gym. Tickets are $5 per person and $10 per family. Going on its 30th year, thel game has been a strong tradition in Plainville. There will be a raffle at halftime of items donated by the Plainville Police Association. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Plainville DARE program.
Take a hike with physical therapists
Houghton Physical Therapy will be leading a guided “Hike for Health” from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday at Wamsutta Middle School, 300 Locust St., Attleboro. The free hike will keep an easy pace and include tips on exercise and stretching from Houghton experts.
STEM for kids at Attleboro museum
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, will host a “Make and Take” workshop for area schoolchildren from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Children in grades 6-8 are invited to take part in the free program, in which they can create a hands-on STEM project. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information or to register, visit industrialmuseum.com/events. The workshop is the first in a series of similar STEM-related programs that will be taking place at the museum over the next several months as part of a new STEM education initiative funded by the Roddy Foundation and developed in collaboration with Attleboro Public Schools.