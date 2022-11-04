Volunteers needed for Plainville flag garden
The Plainville Historical Commission is looking for volunteers to help prepare its “Salute to Service” flag garden in anticipation of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. About 300 flags will decorate the lawn in front of the commission headquarters, 136 South St.. They will represent soldiers with ties to Plainville who served in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Volunteers can help prepare the flags starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The garden will be open for the public to walk through and see the flags starting next week.
Foxboro Y offers free classes
A couple of classes that are free and open to the community are coming up at the Foxboro YMCA. First, for all ages, a one-time only self-defense class will be held at the Y, 67 Mechanic St., from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Participants can learn a number of tools and skills to assess and defend themselves in a dangerous situation, including awareness, self-discipline and improved focus. For active older adults, the Y is partnering with the Foxboro Health Department to bring back free water aerobics classes, also taking place at the Y. Classes will take place at 10 a.m. on Mondays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 26 and will be led by a Y instructor. Advance registration is not required for either event.
Lions club collecting socks
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club’s second annual sock drive continues this month. The drive, which began in October, is intended to raise awareness about homelessness and health issues among the homeless, while also increasing donations of the most needed and requested, but least donated item of clothing. The club was able to collect over 800 pairs of socks last year. It hopes this year to get over 1,000 pairs. Donations can be men’s, women’s or children’s socks, white or colored, and the socks must be new. Donations will be collected by pickup or at a club meeting. For more information on making a donation, contact Gail Girard, chairperson, at 401-334-0169 or email neviemtlakes@gmail.com.
Strumming for a good cause
In true Halloween spirit, the Unlikely Strummers, an area ukulele ensemble based at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe in Plainville, recently gave a performance in costume to benefit kids across the globe. In a 5K that took place at Slater Park in Pawtucket in late October, the group dressed in pink flamingo costumes, played their instruments and sang for spectators. Through their performance, the band was able to raise over $4,500 for the Ukulele Kids Club, an international nonprofit that provides music therapy programs to children at a number of hospitals, including Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute.