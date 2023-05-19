Volunteers needed in Plainville
The Plainville Historical Commission is looking for volunteers for its Memorial Day Salute to Service Flag Garden. Each year, the commission displays flags representing members of the Plainville community who served during the Civil War, Spanish American War, both World Wars, Korean War and Vietnam War. This year, flags will be added for the Revolutionary War. Flags are planted outside the Plainville History Museum, located at the James Humphrey House, 136 South St. Volunteers are needed starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 to help prepare and plant the flags. To sign up, contact the commission at phc@plainville.ma.us. Volunteers will also be needed to clean up the garden on June 14.
Learn about Norton’s old Copper Works
Learn all about Norton’s old Copper Works at the annual joint meeting of the Norton Historical Society and the Land Preservation Society of Norton, taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St. Marshall Martin, a member of both societies, will present this free program. Martin is a lifelong Norton resident living in the house where the superintendent of the Copper Works once lived. Built in the early 19th-century by the Crocker Brothers, the Copper Works produced a number of products such as penny blanks for the U.S. Mint and copper roofing for buildings. Martin will talk about this historic site and present found objects including old photographs and penny blanks. Light refreshments will be served at the meeting.
Harvey Leonard to speak in Foxboro
Retired TV meteorologist Harvey Leonard will give a presentation at the Foxboro Senior Center, 75 Central St., at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 22. Leonard worked as a TV meteorologist for 50 years, including at the helm of WCVB’s StormTeam 5. He continues to act as a meteorologist emeritus for the station. At his presentation, Leonard will discuss New England’s ever-changing weather. Advance registration is encouraged.
War in Ukraine, in historical context
The Foxboro Historical Society will host a presentation titled “A Historical Context of the Russia/Ukraine War” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. The talk will be by David Brandon Dennis, a professor of history at Dean College, who will discuss the historical relationship between Russia and Ukraine and how it relates to the Russian invasion.