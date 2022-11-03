Way to go, A Team!
Attleboro’s A Team, a group of volunteers who have been raising money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund Walk for nearly three decades, had a banner year of fundraising. “We ended up having an amazing late push this year,” team captain Chris Phung said in an email. The team has so far raised $60,313 from the Oct. 2 walk, with more money expected to be added to that total. It’s a significant increase from their previous high from last year of more than $46,000. In total, the A Team has raised over $800,000 in their 28 years of fundraising. The team was started by the Phung family of Attleboro in memory of Anthony Phung, who died of cancer in 1995 at age 14. They also walk in memory of his mother Helen Phung, who died of cancer in 2010.
Book sale will help Attleboro library
The Friends of the Attleboro Public Library will hold its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 74 North Main St. Dealers are welcome from 9 to 10 a.m. with a $20 entry fee. Over 5,000 books will be available for sale organized by topic and age level. All items will be sold for $1 or less, cash or check only. Proceeds from the sale will support the library. For more information, call 508-222-0157 or email aplprograms@sailsinc.org.
Catch Jumpin’ Juba in Plainville
Jumpin’ Juba will play a concert at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Plainville Town Hall, 190 South St. The duo of guitarist and vocalist Steve Hurl and bassist Jim Gildea perform a variety of American blues-influenced music. More information is available at stevehurl.com. The concert is appropriate for ages 7 and up. It was funded by the Plainville Cultural Council and the Friends of the Plainville Public Library.
And the best porches are ...
The Rehoboth Town Events Committee has announced the winners of its 2022 Fall Porch Decorating Contest. This annual event invites residents to decorate their houses during the month of October in two categories, Best Traditional Fall Display and Best Halloween Display. The house at 171 Bay State Road won in the Traditional category, with honorable mentions given to 204 New St. and 7 December Dr. Meanwhile, 49 Perryville Road came out on top in the Halloween category, closely followed by displays at 30 School St. and 7 Hickory Ridge. The winners each get a $100 Stop & Shop gift card.