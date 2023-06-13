Way to go, Faith!
North Attleboro resident Faith O’Hanlan, 17, a junior at Bishop Feehan High School, was named second runner-up at the 2023 Miss Massachusetts’ Teen competition. The annual competition draws girls ages 13 to 18 from across the state and is under the umbrella of the Miss America Organization. Contestants compete in six categories: Private Interview, On Stage Question, Talent, Evening Wear and Lifestyle and Fitness. O’Hanlan competed as Miss Southeastern’s Teen at this year’s contest, which took place May 7 at the BMC Durfee High School Performing Arts Center in Fall River. She received a $750 scholarship for placing second.
Summer reading program starting
A kickoff event for the Attleboro Public Library’s Find Your Voice! Summer Reading Program is set for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Balfour Park on North Main Street in Attleboro. In case of rain, the event will move indoors to the library, 74 North Main St. In addition to signing up for the program, event attendees will have the opportunity to participate in games, activities and a parade. Community partners such as Attleboro Public Schools and the Attleboro Norton YMCA will also be involved. More info on the summer reading program, which officially starts Friday and will continue through Aug. 11, is available at attleborolibrary.org. Participants can log their summer reading for a chance to win prizes. The library will also hold weekly events and special programs throughout the summer.
Patriot Place celebrates summer
Patriot Place in Foxboro is celebrating the end of the school year with a School’s Out event at 4 p.m. Friday. The event will include giant lawn games, face painting, a photo booth and more. Cherrie Bomb, a local band, will perform live music from the Dean College Stage.
Patriot Place will also host several recurring events over the summer as part of its Summer Staycation programming. There will be live music at the Dean College Stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday weekly through October. Free musical bingo hosted by Musical Bingo Nation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday weekly from June 19 through Aug. 28 on the Dean College Stage. Summer Flicks will return, with free movies being shown outdoors every other Wednesday starting June 21. Movies will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Mass. Audubon will lead free guided nature walks on the trails behind Bass Pro Shops from 11 a.m. to noon every other Friday starting June 23. More info: patriot-place.com/summerstaycation.