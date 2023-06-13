The winner and runner-ups of the 2023 Miss Massachusetts competition. Pictured from left to right are Erica Parks, 16, of North Andover, fourth runner-up; Faith O'Hanlan, 17, of North Attleboro, second runner-up; Emma Gibney, 17, of New Bedford, Miss Massachusett's Teen 2023; Na'Shajia Monteiro, 16, of New Bedford, first runner-up; and Payton Shephard, 17, of Dighton, third runner-up.