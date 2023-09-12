Way to go, Lauren!
Lauren Morley, 18, of Mansfield, has been awarded Keep Mansfield Beautiful’s 2023 Next-Gen Environmental Leader scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to a Massachusetts high school senior who will be pursuing a degree/certificate in environmental studies or a related field at an accredited institution of higher learning. Morley has received awards in the past for environmental activism, including the Girl Scout Gold Award earlier this year for her efforts to pass a law in 2020 encouraging restaurants to stop giving patrons plastic straws without request. She became Mansfield’s first ever female Eagle Scout in 2022, through her project to create a 2,000-square-foot native plant pollinator garden at the entrance to the Mansfield Great Woods Trails. She plans to major in biomedical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute starting this fall, and is also considering a minor in environmental sciences.
Attleboro seeks public input on open spaces
The city of Attleboro is updating its current Open Space and Recreation Program and is seeking input from the public. A workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 77 Park St., to give the public the opportunity to provide opinions on issues related to the protection of open spaces and wildlife habitat, biodiversity protection and recreation needs. The workshop will consist of a brief presentation followed by facilitated small groups. To stay up to date on changes being made to the OSRP, visit attleboroosrp.com or contact Nick Wyllie, Environmental Planner/Conservation Agent, at conservation@cityofattleboro.us with any questions.
‘Celebrating Art and Autism’ at North Attleboro gallery
Bailey’s Team for Autism’s fourth annual “Celebrating Art and Autism” exhibit will be on display through the end of the month at the Churchwood Gallery at The Preservation Framer, 31 North Washington St., North Attleboro. The exhibit features art and photography created by young adults with autism. A meet the artists reception will take place at the gallery at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s free and open to all. Art from the exhibit will up for bid through 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. You can bid online at baileysteam.org. Select works will be on sale separate from the auction on-site at the gallery through September. All proceeds will support Bailey’s Team and the participating artists.