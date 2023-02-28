Way to go, Mansfield!
Congratulations to Mansfield High School for their recent win on GBH’s “High School Quiz Show.” They defeated Melrose High to advance to a quarterfinal round match against Andover that will be televised April 8 on GBH 2. Coach Ken Barrett said in an email it was a great win against a strong opponent, a sentiment echoed by team members Vishal Ramesh, Aleks Kozlowski, Rishi Pendyala and Dhruv Jain as they look ahead to the Andover match. “They made the finals last year,” Jain said. “They won the championship a couple of years ago. A lot of the players are the same. We know that they will be a very good challenge for us.”
Attleboro Land Trust talk
A presentation on the Attleboro Land Trust will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. The trust is a nonprofit founded in 1990 that owns and maintains 492 acres of land. Charlie Adler, a member of the trust’s board, will discuss the history of the trust and volunteer opportunities. The presentation will also include wildlife photos taken on the trust’s trails. For more information, contact Adler at 508-223-3060 ext. 4 or at attleborolandtrust@gmail.com.
Discover area birds with Audubon
A recent report released by the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, “The State of Our Birds,” revealed that on Audubon wildlife refuges, every group of birds is experiencing population declines. Dr. Charles Clarkson, Audubon director of avian research, will discuss the report from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. According to ASRI, Caratunk had the most species diversity during breeding, likely a result of the large number of habitats included in the property. Clarkson will also discuss how the public can support bird populations. Two additional, virtual lectures are scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 and 15. Lectures are appropriate for ages teen to adult. To register, visit asri.org/calendar.
Y starts anxiety support group
The Hockomock YMCA has established a new support group for anyone seeking strategies for managing stress and anxiety and wanting to connect with others with similar experiences. Meetings will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 1 at the North Attleboro branch, 300 Elmwood St. Participation is free to all, thanks to support from CHNA6. The group will be facilitated by Elizabethe Licasse, a licensed social worker. Registration is not required. For more information, contact brynnek@hockymca.org.