North teen wins a top prize at statewide fair
High school students from across the state recently competed at the Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair, a program founded in 1949 by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, MIT professors and a group of K-12 science educators. Students were asked to submit a visual display, project notebook and final lab report. Among the 12 first place winners was Ritika Roy, a North Attleboro resident and sophomore at Bishop Feehan High School. Roy received the award for her project, “Using Machine-Learning to Predict How a Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Degrades.” She was also recognized with a National Grid Engineering Excellence Award and Harvard Summer Secondary Scholarship. “The most valuable aspect of pursuing my science fair project was the hands-on research experience. I was able to immerse myself in a question, gain deep knowledge, and then get a chance to apply my research to a project. This was not only a valuable learning experience, but also an enjoyable aspect of my science fair project,” Roy said in an email.
Ukulele group performs Thursday in Attleboro
The Unlikely Strummers, an area ukulele group, will give a free performance from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St., Attleboro. The event is hosted by the Attleboro Norton YMCA and is one of many programs they offer to area seniors through the Sweet Community House. The Unlikely Strummers perform fun, family-friendly music covering a variety of genres. For more information about the event, contact Cyndee Goodinson-Lindsey at 508-409-0767 or at cgoodinsonlindsey@attleboroymca.org.
Give blood in Norton Thursday
An American Red Cross community blood drive is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. You can make an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767). To prepare for their appointment donors should get a good night’s sleep, hydrate and eat healthy foods. They must meet certain age and weight requirements. For more information go to redcrossblood.org.