Welcome to Norton, Twigs!
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton recently welcomed a new resident: Twigs. The 5-year-old Alpine-Nigerian dwarf goat mix arrived at the farm late last month. We’re told she is a curious goat with a confident manner and friendly with people, as well as the sanctuary’s other goats. Winslow Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to animal care and rescue, is already home to over 200 animals, including goats, birds, alpacas and more. “We are very happy to welcome this sweet goat to our Winslow Farm family,” the sanctuary stated in a newsletter.
Strawberry Stroll returns to Franklin
Franklin’s 19th annual Strawberry Stroll, organized by the Franklin Downtown Partnership, will take place downtown from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. The event will feature strawberry shortcakes at Dean Bank, 21 Main St. Proceeds from the sale of the cakes, made with strawberries from Dean College, go to the Downtown Partnership to help fund the event. It will also include live music, 95 vendor and craft booths, giveaways, and an art show. At the historical museum, Greenwich Bay Brass will play music on the front porch, popcorn will be served, and vintage wedding dresses will be displayed. The fire department will also welcome visitors, and showcase their antique ladder truck. Sparky will be giving out plastic red helmets to children. Main Street will be closed for visitors to easily and safely walk. Rain date is Saturday.
Norton library to hold flea market
The Friends of the Norton Public Library will hold a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the library lawn, 68 East Main St. Rain date is June 17. Wednesday is the last day to sign up as a vendor. Spaces are $20 each and vendors are expected to bring their own tables. Vendors can register at the library; payment will be required at registration.
Get car seat safety checked
Wrentham Police are offering free child car seat installations and inspections to town and area residents. A certified car seat technician will do the job. Email carseats@police.wrentham.ma.us with a request and/or any questions.
Single parent support offered
A new monthly group for single parents will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Fuller Conference Room at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. The group will offer a place for single parents to discuss issues, concerns and share resources. It will meet on the third Monday evening of each month (except in June due to the holiday), with meetings scheduled for June 12, July 17 and Aug. 21.