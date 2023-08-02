Winslow Farm welcomes 3 ‘D’-lightful additions
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton recently welcomed three new goats: Dansa, Dahlia and Dora. Dahlia and Dora are mother and daughter while Dansa is the mother of two goats already brought to the farm, Dickens and Dixie. All three goats are 2 years old or younger. Despite being neglected by their previous owner, the three are extraordinarily affectionate, according to Winslow. The farm also took in three hens from the same owner.
‘Minions’ coming to Capron Park
Attleboro’s annual Motion Picture in the Park event, sponsored by Sturdy Memorial Hospital, will return at 8:15 p.m. Friday to Capron Park, 201 County St. The movie shown will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets — and bananas, according to the city’s official Instagram account.
Attleboro library hosting book giveaway
The Friends of the Attleboro Public Library are sponsoring a book giveaway at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in an early celebration of National Book Lovers Day, which is Aug. 9. Picture books, chapter books, novels and paperbacks for all ages will be available for the taking.
BCC College Night
Bristol Community College’s College Night, which aims to make it easy for prospective students to enroll in classes, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Bristol Fall River Campus, 777 Elsbree St. This event is free. Prospective students can receive support from admissions coordinators in completing the college’s free admissions application for the fall semester, which begins Sept. 5. Financial aid counselors will also be on hand to help attendees fill out the FAFSA form, and attendees can learn more about the MassReconnect program, which would make community college free for Massachusetts residents over the age of 25. To register or for more information, visit bristolcc.edu/collegenight.