Cuddy Court bazaar moved to city hall
Due to the stormy forecast for Friday, the Cuddy Court Holiday Bazaar that was sent for Friday has been relocated to Attleboro City Hall. It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. The event, sponsored by the city, will feature a number of local vendors offering a variety of gifts for sale.
Wintry festival in Franklin
The Winter Wonderland Farm Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fairmount Fruit Farm, 887 Lincoln St., Franklin. A number of local vendors will be on hand for a winter farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During those same hours, there will be pictures with Santa. Other fun activities will include kids’ crafts and s’mores and hot chocolate stations. The festival will be followed by a sl“hay” ride ride around the farm aboard a tractor from 3 to 6 p.m. It will be the last of the season. Festival admission is free.
Seasonal music comes to Mansfield
Musician Al Testa and the Renaissance V Brass Quintet will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. The show will include performances of a number of holiday favorites. The event is free but registration is recommended to receive an event reminder via email. Register at mansfieldlibraryma.com.
Library swapping ‘Food for Fines’
The Seekonk Public Library is offering a “Food for Fines” program through the end of December. Patrons can reduce their library fines by donating canned or boxed non-perishable food items. Fines will be reduced by $1 per item. Donations will support the Doorways Food Pantry in Seekonk.
Annual event will light up Rehoboth
Rehoboth residents, keep an eye out for festive displays around town this month as part of the third annual “Light Up Rehoboth” holiday decorating contest. Residents submitted their addresses for consideration earlier this month in one of three categories: most traditional, most creative and over-the-top, or the Clark W. Griswold prize. Judging will take place through Monday but participants are asked to keep their displays up through Jan. 1 so all around town can appreciate them. A complete list of addresses for this year’s contestants and a map are available at rehobothma.gov/town-events-committee.