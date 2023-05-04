Congrats, Nicole!
Nicole O’Brien of Wrentham has been named co-valedictorian of the class of 2023 at Regis College in Weston. O’Brien was a Presidential Catholic Scholar and pursued a major in nursing at Regis. After graduation, she will work as a registered nurse at Milford Regional Medical Center. She plans to pursue a master’s in nursing and eventually become a nurse educator. In addition to academic achievement, O’Brien was also an active member of the school community, participating in the Student Nursing Association, peer tutoring and the Pride of Christ Club. “Regis is proud to honor Nicole for her years of tireless commitment to her academic programs,” said Mary Erina Driscoll, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Regis. “Regis has benefited greatly from Nicole’s presence and contributions not only in the classroom, but in her co-curricular activities as well.” O’Brien and her fellow co-valedictorian, Jacob Pardo, will address her classmates during a baccalaureate ceremony on Friday.
KP students staging ‘Chicago’ this weekend
The King Philip Regional High School Drama Club will perform its version of the hit musical “Chicago” this weekend at the school, 201 Franklin St., Wrentham. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for seniors and children under 12. They can be purchased in advance through Seat Yourself or at the door starting an hour before performances. Proceeds from the musical will support scholarships for KP students interested in pursuing the performing arts after graduation.
Breakfast and a tour in North Attleboro
The North Attleboro Historical Society’s annual May breakfast will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 362 North Washington St. The breakfast will include muffins, sliced ham, scrambled eggs, home fries, baked beans, juice, coffee and tea. As is traditional in a New England breakfast, there will also be a piece of pie. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5. For an additional $2, you can pay a visit to the omelet station. All tickets include a tour of the historic Woodcock Garrison House, located next door to the schoolhouse. Tours will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the event will support the historical society and its efforts to teach about and preserve local history.