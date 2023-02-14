Write a love letter to your library
On Valentine’s Day, we often think of expressing our feelings to loved ones through letters. In an initiative sponsored by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, residents can also take to the page to express their love for their local libraries. The “Love Letters for the Library” program was founded in 2017 as a way for residents to express their appreciation for libraries. “Since public libraries are funded in part by state funding by the legislators and Governor, it’s important that they understand how much people value libraries,” said Celeste Bruno, communications director for the Mass. Board of Library Commissioners. Valentines can be uploaded online at lovemasslibraries.com. Some area libraries, such as Norton Public Library, also have collection boxes available for paper valentines, which will then be mailed to state legislators. All Valentines should be submitted by the end of the month.
Former cheerleaders raising money for New England charities
The New England Professional Cheerleader Alumni Association is hosting this year’s charity reunion gala of the National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Association. The event will benefit fundraising efforts for several national and New England-based charities, including the Doug Flutie Foundation, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that provides support to individuals and families affected by autism. To support their fundraising efforts, consider donating to a raffle. Every $100 donated earns donors a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize. Donors who donate $500 will receive 10 entries and donors who donate $1,000 will receive 30 entries. Deadline to enter the raffle is midnight Tuesday, Feb. 14. Drawing will take place April 1. For more information or to make a donation, visit nepcaa.net.
Get vaxxed — and get a gift card, too
This Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local residents can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and earn a $75 gift card to a local retailer. The clinic at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., will be offering first dose, second dose and boosters for anyone six months old and up. ID and health insurance are not required. Those receiving the vaccine will be eligible for a gift card while supplies last. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult to receive a gift card. Several vaccine clinics, part of the state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative, are scheduled to take place in March including two at Attleboro City Hall on Fridays, March 3 and March 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gift card incentives will also be available then. For a complete list of all clinics, visit mass.gov/getboosted.