WWII pool opening in North
The World War II Memorial Pool in North Attleboro opens for the season Saturday. The pool will be open to North Attleboro residents only from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, through Aug. 19. Access to the pool is free for residents. Visitors will be asked to fill out a brief sheet and provide photo ID and a current utility bill on their first visit. Swim lessons for young people will also be held at the pool during the season. More info: northattleboroughma.myrec.com or 508-699-7353.
Foxboro Jaycees’ car show returns
The Foxboro Jaycees will hold their second annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. Spectators are welcome. Cost to participate is $20 for cars and $10 for motorcycles if you preregister; day-of registration is $25 for cars and $15 for motorcycles. Proceeds will support community projects of the Foxboro Jaycees. Register at foxborojaycees.org. In conjunction with the event, there will be a free showing of the Disney movie “Cars” at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Reserve tickets at orpheum.org.
River alliance needs volunteers
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance, which includes Norton, Mansfield and parts of several area communities, is looking for volunteers for its native plant garden. In 2022, volunteers established the garden at the TRWA Watershed Center entrance at Sweets Knoll State Park on Somerset Avenue (Route 138) in Dighton. Since the center was once a home and is located in a residential area, the alliance’s garden committee, led by horticulturist Michelle Martinet, decided to create a demonstration native plant garden to inspire homeowners to include more native plants in their own yards. New plants were set to be delivered Thursday, and a planting party is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25. Volunteers are needed to assist with sorting the delivery and planting. Bring gardening gloves and a shovel. If you’re available, email director@savethetaunton.org.