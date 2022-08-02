YMCA backpack drive continues
The seventh annual Hockomock YMCA school supplies drive will continue through the end of August, with some new updates. Donate through Sunday, Aug. 14, to earn a chance to win two tickets and VIP parking to an upcoming Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Raffle winners will be drawn Monday, Aug. 15, and the concert will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at 5 p.m. In order to be eligible for the raffle, you must donate a backpack filled with school supplies — including markers, scissors, notebooks, colored pencils, crayons, rulers, pens or highlighters — at one of three area branches: the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St.; the Franklin Y, 45 Forge Hill Road; or the North Attleboro Y, 300 Elmwood St.
Though not participating in the raffle, the North Attleboro Police Department is also supporting the Hockomock YMCA’s “Help Kids Make the Grade!” backpack and school supplies drive. Thanks to the efforts of police and former state representative Betty Poirier of North Attleboro, the police department lobby will be open to donations of backpacks and school supplies 24/7 through Aug. 24. The department headquarters is located at 102 South Washington St.
Summer story times at Mansfield library
Summer story times begin Tuesday at the Mansfield Public Library and are scheduled to take place from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday through the end of August at the library, 255 Hope St. They are recommended for ages 3 and younger, but all are welcome. Kacee Rimer will lead the story times. She can be contacted for more information at 508-261-7380 or at krimer@sailsinc.org. Registration is not required.
Local youth theater group will perform ‘9-to-5’
Triboro Youth Theatre is performing “9-to-5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Thacher Elementary School, 160 James St., Attleboro. The show is based on the popular movie from 1980 about three working women who plot revenge against their sexist and egotistical boss. It also features music by Dolly Parton, including the catchy title track. The cast includes local actors in the ninth through 12th grades. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Purchase them online at triboroyouththeatre.org.