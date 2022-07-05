Mass. Audubon offers youth programs
Massachusetts Audubon Society is hosting two free programs for ages six through nine this month at Camp Edith Read, 79 North Worcester St., Norton. Participants in the “Nature, Science and Art” program, taking place from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, will have the opportunity to develop art skills as they use printmaking and nature journaling to learn about local bird species. The second program, “Exploring with Mass. Audubon,” will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, and will include a hike around the area with an Audubon instructor. Each program is capped at 10 participants. Register for one or both at nortonma.org.
Tee up at the Blanding Library
Reserve a tee time at the Blanding Library, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth, for a round of mobile mini-golf on Saturday. The course, with hills, jumps, bumps, twists and loops, is suitable for all ages. Time slots begin at 11:30 with the last spot at 2 p.m. Call 508-252-4236 to reserve a spot. No more than 5 to a group.
More free meals on offer from Y
Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available for area kids and teens at two locations in North Attleboro, provided by the Hockomock YMCA as part of Project Bread’s Summer Eats program. At the Community School, 45 South Washington St., North Attleboro, breakfasts will be served from 9 to 9:20 a.m. and lunch from 12:20 to 1 p.m. from Monday through Friday, through Aug. 26. Meals will also be served at the Early Learning Center, 25 School St., North Attleboro: breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday through Aug. 26.
Summer storytimes for Mansfield youth
The Mansfield Public Library is offering summer storytimes for youth this summer. Storytimes will take place at the library, 255 Hope St., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 and July 19. Registration is not required. Storytimes are intended for ages 0 to 3, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Kacee Rimer at 508-261-7380 or krimer@sailsinc.org. Rimer, the youth services librarian, will run the storytimes.
Role playing for teens at Seekonk library
The Seekonk Public Library is running a summer role playing group for area teens. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 13 to Aug. 17, learn the basics of role playing through fun adventures with a fantasy character of your own design. The workshop, for kids entering grades six through 12, is intended for beginners. Register online at seekonkpl.org. Space is limited.