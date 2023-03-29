Y’s Spin-a-Thon is Saturday
The Attleboro Norton YMCA will host its 16th annual Spin-a-thon fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the downtown Attleboro branch, 63 North Main St. The yearly event supports the Y’s community programs, including help for individuals with chronic disease, drowning prevention initiatives and free meals for seniors in need. Funds raised through the Spin-a-thon also allow the Y to offer financial assistance for memberships and summer camp programs. Register to participate, make a donation or volunteer at attleboroymca.org/spinathon.
Support local artisans, small businesses
The nonprofit Community Center of North Attleboro, 104 North Washington St., will hold the first in a new monthly series of Artisan and Small Business Marketplaces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Local vendors will offer handmade arts and crafts for sale. For more information, contact Cindy O’Brien at naartsco@comcast.net.
Easter egg hunt in Foxboro
The annual Foxboro Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Foxboro Common. The Jaycees have been running this event for over 30 years. Each year, over 3,500 eggs are placed around the common for kids to find. The event is free and open to children in three age groups: 1 to 3, 4 to 5 and 6 to 8. After the hunt, kids can meet and get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.
Celebrate Easter with Winslow Farm
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, will offer its final Easter fundraising event from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can make their own bird feeders using provided materials and pine cones found at the farm. Beverages will be provided along with an Easter treat bag. Cost is $15 for ages 2-11 or $25 for ages 12 and up. Payment can be made via cash or check. An RSVP is required; email deannawinslowfarm02766@gmail.com and indicate day attending and number in party.
Mansfield back on ‘Quiz Show’
Students from Mansfield High School will face off against Andover in a quarterfinal match of GBH’s “High School Quiz Show” at 6 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised on GBH 2 and streamed to the YouTube channel HighSchoolQuizShow. The winning team on will go on to compete in the semifinals, taking place May 6.