‘Zip Trips’ to spotlight Wrentham
Wrentham residents may have noticed reporter Litsa Pappas in town last month to film locations for a segment for Boston 25 Morning News’ 20th season of “Zip Trips.” The town was selected along with seven others after an audience vote, in which thousands of people participated. A crew from the Morning News will visit Wrentham this month to film the live portion of the segment. Boston 25 will be broadcasting live from town common from 6 to 10 a.m. July 28. The broadcast will highlight unique aspects of the town through interviews, performances and more. Wrentham residents are encouraged to show up for the broadcast to represent town pride. There will also be sponsor pop-up tents for attendees to peruse.
MHS grads saluted for language skills
Five members of the Mansfield High School Class of 2023 have earned the Massachusetts State Seal of Biliteracy. This is the district’s first year participating in the program, which gives out awards annually to high school graduates who attain high levels of academic proficiency in English and at least one other language. The district plans to continue participating in the program, offering the exam to both juniors and seniors next year. During Class Day in May, graduates SriRishi Atluri, Jose de la Fuente Martinez, Anthony Duran Salas and Hallie Popat were recognized for proficiency in English and Spanish and graduate Maksym Koval was recognized for proficiency in English and Russian.
Area students go to sustainability summit
Area students were among the youth delegates to the Stone Soup Leadership Institute’s 19th Global Sustainability Summit. The goal of the summit is to empower and teach students to create a more sustainable world. It featured keynote remarks from state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton. Young attendees came from Bristol County Agricultural High School and Escola Secundária Jerónimo Emiliano de Andrade, a secondary school in the Azores. They included Jenna Harker of Seekonk, Madeline Beerman and Mason Tavares of Dighton, and Emily Price and William O’Keefe of Taunton. In addition to taking part in group activities and discussions and hearing from a number of prominent sustainability experts and professionals, youth delegates were able to present at the summit on six of the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.
Ex-Attleboro official named special sheriff
Owen Bebeau, chief of staff to Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux and former Attleboro personnel director, is now a special sheriff. Bebeau, 62, who followed Heroux to the sheriff’s office when the former mayor took the job earlier this year, was sworn in last month. As a special sheriff, Bebeau is the second in command and will have the authority and powers of the sheriff should Heroux be unable to perform his duties.