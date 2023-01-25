Zoom in on ‘Areas of Fog’
The Attleboro Public Library will present local author Will Dowd at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Dowd, the author of “Areas of Fog,” a collection of essays on New England weather, will discuss his personal experience with a visual disorder. Other topics include his use of assistive technology and the impact it has had on his work. To receive the link for the program, register at attleborolibrary.org. The program is presented by the library in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts as part of Attleboro’s annual Big Read. Last year’s Big Read was “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Disabled Body” by Rebecca Taussig, a memoir in essays.
Book sale will help Y teens
A used book sale will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the North Attleboro YMCA, 300 Elmwood St. The sale is being organized by the Y’s Teen Leaders Club. Open to area middle and high school students, the club aims to promote service learning and leadership skills. Proceeds from the book sale will go towards service projects or leadership opportunities taken on by the club, which in the past have included making fleece blankets to donate to those in need. Members of the community can support the club by buying at the sale or donating books to it. Donations can be dropped off at the Member Service Desk at the North Attleboro Y.
Check out Professor Bugman
Richards Memorial Library, 118 North Washington St., North Attleboro, will host an Anthropod Petting Zoo from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. This program is presented by Bryan Man, a.k.a. Professor Bugman. Attendance is limited to ages 4 to 12 accompanied by an adult and will be capped at 30. There is no advance registration. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
Wanted: Student playwrights
Submissions are now open for Trinity Rep’s 12th annual “Write Here! Write Now!” student play writing competition, open to New England high school students in grades 9-12. Students are invited to submit two 10-minute plays for consideration. Winning plays will be performed at Trinity Rep in Providence in May. Four winners will be selected. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. March 1. Winners will be announced by April 7. The application form can be found at trinityrep.com/whwn.
Junior Firefighters get real-life lesson
The Rehoboth Junior Firefighters got to see what it’s like to be a real firefighter last Sunday. The young firefighters conducted live burn training with their older peers. A makeshift room was built with pallets that had furniture and a Christmas tree was inside. The youngsters learned how fire travels to the highest point and then spreads horizontally. They used dry chemical extinguishers like the ones used at home then a hose line off a fire engine to extinguish the fire in the room and its contents.