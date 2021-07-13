Summer concerts return to North
Summer concerts are set to return to downtown North Attleboro on Tuesday after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free shows, sponsored by the North Attleboro Cultural Council, are scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Park Gazebo/downtown green in front of town hall. People just need to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The lineup goes like this: July 13, 4Ever Fab — Beatles cover band; July 20, Michelle Cruz; July 27, Willie Laws Band; Aug. 3, Dan Sand Band; Aug.10, School of Rock.
Pan-Mass Challenge looking for volunteers
Want to be among the 4,000 volunteers who help the Pan-Mass Challenge run smoothly run? The charity biking event is hosting its first in-person fundraiser since 2019 on Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8. The event was virtual last year and bikers rode by themselves, but they still managed to raise $50 million and the PMC is hoping to reach its goal of $52 million this year. The money raised goes to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund, helping with cancer research, treatment, and patient care. This year, the PMC is looking for volunteers to help with food, parking/traffic, beverages, and logistics at Dighton-Rehoboth High School from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. on the days of the race. For more info, go to www.pmc.org.
Gas prices keep accelerating
Gasoline prices are up again in the Bay State and show no sign of letting up. Massachusetts’ average price is up 2 cents from last week, averaging $3.02 per gallon for self-serve regular, AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey of gas stations. Prices rose a penny last week to hit the $3 mark for the first time in seven years. The current price is 8 cents higher than a month ago ($2.94) and 89 cents higher than a year ago ($2.13). Massachusetts’ average price is also 12 cents lower than the national average, which rose 1 cent to $3.14. With oil prices likely to continue climbing, gas prices are most likely to see increases through the end of summer, AAA says.
Norfolk resident embraces Service Week
Kathleen Mcahon of Norfolk pitched in to help her school, Canisius College, and her community during Virtual Service Week 2021. Each day, virtual and in-person activities were hosted and based on themes: racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and borders and migration.
Attleboro Public Library offers summer lineup
The Attleboro Public Library is offering an antidote to summer boredom for young people. They can take part in the annual Summer Reading Program, take and make craft kits, and 15-minute science experiences. “Reading can sometimes feel like a chore to young readers, especially those struggling to develop their skills. With the help of librarians & the Summer Reading Program, even reluctant readers can find the perfect story that speaks to their interests and a whole new world opens its doors”, says Children’s Librarian Krystal Brown. For more info, go to https://attleborolibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.