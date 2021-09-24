Learn about Attleboro’s historic Peck House
This Saturday, you can learn about the 300-year history of the Peck House in Attleboro, with help from the Attleboro chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The house, located at 2 Elizabeth St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with the house, you can learn about DAR’s mission of historic preservation and education. The chapter is celebrating its 120th year.
Pottery sale this Saturday
If you’re in search of unique handcrafted pottery, look no further than the Potters Place, 6 Merchant St., Sharon, this Saturday. An outdoor sale will feature the works of 28 potters from 15 local communities. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. For more information, visit pottersplacestudio.com.
Walk to prevent blindness
Join the South Attleboro Village Lions at the Massachusetts Lions District 33S Walk Along: Journey for Sight fundraiser this Saturday at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Sagamore Beach. The walk raises money to help cure preventable blindness. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Scusset Beach Pavilion and the walk along the Cape Cod Canal begins at 9:30, going until 2 p.m. The family event will also feature a cornhole tournament with prizes, children’s activities, food and music. For more information, or to make a donation, contact Pat Salvas at 508-761-4067 or patlarry1980@comcast.net.
Anderson House plans fall fair
Add this event to the list of holiday fairs coming up in the area. On Nov. 13, The Anderson House (Scout meeting place) at 15 Fourth St. in Attleboro will hold its annual fall fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Look for local crafters, artisans, and vendors, including Quilted Table Runners by Lois, Thirty-One personalized bags, Scentsy, Bickford Embroidery, Handmade Crafts for the Home by Donna, and more. There will also be raffles for a wide variety of fun and unique gift baskets. Proceeds will support upgrades to the historic 1896 Anderson House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.