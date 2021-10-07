Big Read growing pains, and triumphs
Attleboro Community Garden members got into the spirit of the city’s Big Read initiative by trying to grow some crops that were once cultivated by Native Americans. The Big Read this year is the poetry collection “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo, the first Native American to be named a U.S. poet laureate. The gardeners reported on Instagram this week that they were able to grow several different herbs, a few winter squash, and succotash beans. They add that they learned all about the difficulties of growing certain crops and the battle against wildlife. namely squirrels, who ate their corn.
Big Read poetry scavenger hunt
Speaking of the Big Read, you can take part in a poetry scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Deborah and Roger Richardson Nature Preserve, 577B Wilmarth St., Attleboro. Explore the wooded preserve while contemplating the nature-centered words of Joy Harjo, author of this year’s Big Read, “An American Sunrise.” This self-guided rain or shine event is estimated to take 45 minutes and can be started at any time between 10 and 12:30. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The featured poem is Harjo’s “Beyond.” To register, visit attleborolibrary.org and click on events.
Teachers vs. cops in Wrentham
Wrentham Public Schools are hosting their 9th annual Wrentham Staff vs. Wrentham Police charity softball game on Thursday, Oct. 7, at McMorrow Field. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the field entrance on the day of the game. The game starts at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available. All proceeds will go toward the Wrentham Teachers’ Association scholarship fund. Team Staff asks that you bring your baseball glove to catch home runs hit by the police. We think they’re joking, but maybe not.
KP celebrates homecoming
Students at King Philip Regional High School celebrated the district’s 2021 Homecoming football game with a week of spirit-filled events. Every year, the King Philip Regional High School Student Council hosts a Spirit Week ahead of the annual Homecoming football game. Throughout the week students participated in numerous spirit days including USA, Hawaiian Shirt, Camo, Flannel and Green and Gold themed days. Members of KP Cares and the Student Council also worked alongside other clubs in the school to decorate the school green and gold with streamers and balloons ahead of students’ arrival to school on Friday, Sept. 24 in anticipation of the game.
