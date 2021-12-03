Feehan therapy dog goes national
Bishop Feehan’s K9 therapy dog, Teddy, was spotlighted on national TV Thursday night. The Bernese mountain dog, trained and owned by Feehan junior Caleigh Brown of North Attleboro, was shown on ESPN2’s AKC Awards For Canine Excellence (ACE Awards). Brown, incidentally, just returned from the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta where she was a delegate. Teddy can open the refrigerator and respond to commands in English, German and sign language, among other skills. Brown, who was featured with her dog in an article in The Sun Chronicle in May 2019, has been training Teddy to be a therapy dog since he became a part of the family when she was 8. She has had help from Thunder Hill Canine Encounters 4H, a youth-led Norfolk County-based program that provides hands-on learning experience with a variety of animals and which she has helped lead. The duo have gone on therapy visits to schools, libraries, homes and other locations.
Support New Hope, North Cottage in Norton
The Norton Community Lions Club will be holding an “Essentials” Drive to support New Hope and North Cottage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, during the Christmas Bazaar at St. Mary’s Church, Norton. Full size shampoo, conditioner, soap/bodywash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, disposable razors, shaving cream and other toiletries, as well as baby diapers and wipes are sought. Drop-off is at the back of the building. New Hope, located in Attleboro, helps victims of domestic and sexual violence, including providing shelter. North Cottage in Norton provides residential treatment for adult men with substance addiction.
Take in a book-based movie in Plainville
A new Plainville Public Library program starting Monday invites adults and seniors to view movies based on books. The movies are being shown Monday mornings starting at 9:30 at Town Hall, 190 South St. (Route 1A). Movies will also be shown Dec. 13 and 20 and continue after the holidays in January. Feel free to bring your own coffee but snacks will be provided. Infants in carriers are welcome for new parents to get out of the house. Movie titles will be available at the library or call 508-695-1784.
Visit the animals for the holidays at sanctuary
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary at 37 Eddy St. in Norton is celebrating the holidays by again inviting the public to visit with its animals from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, through Dec. 18. Learn the stories about the animals and walk through the barns by candlelight. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 children, and children under 2 free. For more information, visit www.winslowfarm.com.
