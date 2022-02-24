Wheaton honors two with MLK Jr. award
M. Gabriela Torres, a professor of anthropology at Wheaton College in Norton, and Justin Martinez, a member of Wheaton’s Class of 2022, have been named recipients of the school’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award. The award is presented each year to members of the Wheaton community, college officials say, “whose actions and leadership help the campus community live in a manner that is equitable, inclusive and consistent with King’s values.” Martinez’s nomination highlighted his work as an intergroup dialogue facilitator, as well as becoming president of the Queer and Trans People of Color club. Torres’ nomination was for her work as a cultural anthropologist specializing in gender-based violence and state formation and her time serving as a pro bono expert witness in cases involving those types of issues, as well as work she has done to further social justice on the Wheaton campus.
Special workshops on tap at BCC
Throughout the spring, Bristol Community College’s Holocaust and Genocide Center will offer a series of workshops covering events such as the Irish Famine, as well as various topics connected to the Holocaust. Among the topics will be one titled, “600 Days in Hiding: A Holocaust Survivor’s First-Hand Experience.” The workshops begin Thursday and continue until June. A schedule can be found at bristolcc.edu/holocaustcenter.
Industrial Museum to feature ice cutting
“Thursday Night at the Museum” will continue at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum at 42 Union St. from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24. This Night at the Museum will feature a short film from 1930, “Ice Cutting on Cooper’s Pond,” as well as the museum’s refurbished artifact case with its new collection of ice cutting tools. Admission is free. For more information, call 508-222-3918, email info@industrialmuseum.com, or visit the museum on Facebook, @AttleboroAreaIndustrialMuseum.
Latest update on our comics pages
When The Sun Chronicle asks readers for feedback about its comics pages, many are quick to answer the call with their thoughts about their favorite and not-so-favorite strips. Based on that feedback over the past two months, “Dark Side of the Horse” will leave our Weekend Comics section after the Feb. 26 edition. The strip by Samson, a pen name for Finnish artist Samuli Lintula, left the daily comics page in January. In its place, we’ll be testing a new strip in March and another in April. In March, take a look at “Breaking Cat News” by Georgia Dunn, which is based on the artist’s real cats: Elvis, Puck and Lupin. In April, you’ll see a strip called “Crabgrass” by Tauhid Bondia, which is about growing up and friendship in the 1980s before cellphones and the internet changed the world. In May, we’ll ask you through a print and online survey to pick which one you’d like to see return or stay on the page. If you have thoughts on these strips in the meantime, please email Managing Editor Jessica Zandan at jzandan@thesunchronicle.com.