‘Plainfield’ has a casino?
The University of Massachusetts Amherst may be the flagship campus of the state university system, but some there have a little trouble navigating around the commonwealth. A recent press release emailed to The Sun Chronicle touted a study examining the impact of the state’s three casinos on commercial real estate in Springfield, Everett and “Plainfield.” Last we knew, Plainridge Park Casino — the state’s first legal gaming venue — was located in the town of Plainville. (There is a Plainfield, Conn., but it’s unknown what relationship it has to casino gambling.)
Tackling voting access, challenges
The Attleboro Public Library continues its Neighbors in Dialogue: Community Conversations series from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, with a conversation on “Voting Access & Voting Challenges.” Trained facilitators will lead conversations in small groups to ensure that everyone has their voice heard. Registration is required. Visit attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157.
‘Ghosts, Goblins and More’
This Thursday night, Mansfield Public Library is presenting Parents’ Choice Award-winning performer Davis Bates in a Halloween program for ages 13 and up. “Halloween Harvest: Ghosts, Goblins and More” includes folktales about spirits and shapeshifters, as well as true-life ghost stories that Bates has collected over the years, including two from his own family. It also includes farming songs and tales, and a traditional ballad about a ghostly fishing crew, and some seasonal work songs with very sing-able choruses that will be taught to the audience. Bates, who has been telling stories for over 40 years across the country, lives in Shelburne Falls, Mass. and has also served as director and consultant for several local and regional oral history and folk arts projects.
Foxboro celebrates Halloween Saturday
Foxboro will hold its Halloween parade and related activities this Saturday, Oct. 30. Youngsters are asked to meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Igo School parking lot on South Street to allow judges to view costumes before parading to trick-or-treat at local businesses that have orange balloons. Costume winners will then be selected at the town common. Church of Emmanuel’s trunk-or-treat event will be held after the parade at 4 p.m., and then the first annual Pumpkin Float will take place at Frog Pond at the Booth Recreation Complex from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be floating pumpkins, luminaries, family activities, Jerry’s Food Truck, s’mores kits sold by Troop 32 for $5 each (cash only), and music.
Congratulations sergeant, coach
Officer Shawn Buckley has been promoted to sergeant on the Foxboro Police Department, and he brings to the job an impressive resume in law enforcement and footall. The Foxboro native became a reserve officer with the department in 2001 and went full-time after graduating from the police academy in 2004. He is a certified 911 dispatcher, a traffic officer since 2016 and currently serves as the union president of Local 379. Buckley’s also coached football for over 20 years, including a dozen players who went on to become police officers. The department notes that Buckley is proud of the fact that as a player on midget and high school football teams, he never lost a game against North Attleboro or Thanksgiving Day rival Mansfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.