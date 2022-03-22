Bailey’s Team for Autism running again
Bailey’s Team for Autism is holding its 9th annual Bailey’s Run for Autism 5K at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27. Bailey’s Team is a non-profit organization that raises money for autism research, awareness, and organizations that provide services for individuals living with autism. The 5K has a $35 entry-fee for runners. Walkers are welcome and do not have to pay a fee, but are encouraged to make donations. The run will start and end at the Payson Street Recreational Complex, 46 Payson Road, Foxboro. An awards ceremony will be held at nearby Conrad’s Restaurant at 11 a.m. the same day, and awards will be given to the top male and female runner in a number of age categories. You can register for the 5K at the organization’s website, baileysteam.org.
North boys collect donations for Ukraine
Fifth-grade boys from the North Attleboro White Basketball metro team were part of the group of volunteers helping to collect donations for Ukraine on March 13 at Cardi’s in South Attleboro. While not all the boys on the team were able to gather at Cardi’s, all participated in collecting donations. In total, the team gave more than six truckloads of donations, including clothing and non-perishable food. “It’s so great seeing the young boys choose to volunteer and help kids in need,” said Dawn Hogan, mother of one of the boys on the team.
History meets economic development
The economic development of Attleboro will be the focus of a meeting of the Attleboro Historical Preservation Society at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Catherine Feerick, the city’s economic development director, will discuss the connection between the city’s historic assets and its development. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St.
Donate to Attleboro Public Library
The second annual Library Giving Day fundraiser for the Attleboro Public Library is taking place through April 6, which is officially Library Giving Day. This year’s fundraising goal is $6,000. The Torrey Co. and the Reeves Co. have already made match donations of $1,000 and $250. The fundraiser is sponsored by Friends of the Attleboro Public Library. You can visit aplfriends.org any time from now until April 6 to make a donation, or mail a check to the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., Attleboro 02703.