State holding virtual job fair
The pandemic has left many Massachusetts residents unemployed. In fact, 300,000 are drawing federal enhanced unemployment benefits, but they end Sept. 4. If you’re wondering what you to do when that happens, the state has a possible solution. It’s offering MassHire: Massachusetts Virtual Job Fair. “For those affected, it is critical that you begin looking for work now, and our Re-Employment Center and MassHire Career Centers are here to help,” says Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosaline Acosta. The virtual event began Monday and runs through Friday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find out more at www.mass.gov/massachusetts-virtual-job-fair.
Get your Greek on
The 94th Annual Greek Festival is returning this weekend to Assumption Greek Church in Pawtucket. The festival, which features food, music, and dance, is scheduled to run, rain or shine, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. There is no admission charge. The church is located at 97 Walcott St., and there will be free parking with shuttle service across from Pawtucket City Hall. For more information, visit www.greekfestivalRI.com.
Holiday fair season is coming
The Sun Chronicle will publish its guide to church and nonprofit holiday fairs in September. The guide is being compiled in cooperation with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. If you are not on the collaborative’s list and would like to be included in our guide, email your information to kross@thesunchronicle.com by Aug. 31. Include the name of your event, the date, time, location, and a brief summary of what will be offered. Items are subject to editing.
Norfolk Lions offering weekly raffle
Are you feeling lucky and generous? The Norfolk Lions have begun a new online weekly raffle: the Luck of the Draw. Every week for the rest of 2021, a winning raffle ticket will be drawn. The proceeds will go to the Norfolk Lions Charitable Fund, which helps local and national causes. To participate it costs $25 for one ticket, $45 for two, and $60 for three. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.norfolkmalions.org/. Winners get a check for $25 and will have their number entered in subsequent drawings as well. The final Luck of the Draw includes two $100 prizes, along with a $500, and $200 prize as well. Purchase your tickets before 3 p.m. each Sunday to be included in that week’s drawing. And best of luck to you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.