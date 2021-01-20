Help sought for Bean
the goatWinslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton is looking for donations to help with steep veterinary bills for one of its young goats. At just one day old, Bean was rescued from a negligent farmer by a caring neighbor. The neighbor brought him to Winslow Farm when he was about 10 days old. Debra White, owner of Winslow Farm, bottle-fed Bean and kept him with her in bed at night. “Bean didn’t realize he was a goat, so he didn’t join with the other goats at the Sanctuary until he was about a year old. He is a sweet, frisky little boy always out for a little harmless mischief,” the sanctuary says. On Christmas Eve, Bean was brought to Tufts Hospital because he hadn’t been eating and was not his normal, happy self. He underwent numerous tests, and a scan revealed hardened, calcified material in his stomach. Bean underwent surgery Dec. 29 and arrived back home Jan. 4. “Bean is now eating small amounts and appears to be getting back to his old self again. He is currently resting in the cat shelter and being very closely monitored,” the sanctuary said. “The veterinary costs for Bean’s surgery are very high, and we would appreciate any assistance you can provide.” Visit www.winslowfarm.com.
Laughing through the pandemic
Area laughter sessions are still being held despite the virus pandemic. Let’s Laugh Today is free on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. “There is nothing like a good belly laugh to help release stress and anxiety. These laughter exercises and deep breathing help to bring more fresh oxygen into the body and brain helping you feel more energetic and healthy,” program directors Linda and Bill Hamaker of Franklin say. “It’s a good time to try something new and take care of our mental and emotional health.” Visit www.letslaughtoday.com for a link to the 45-minute sessions. All ages are welcome. The Hamakers are certified laughter yoga master trainers.
Thoreau scholarships available
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation annually awards four-year collegiate scholarships of up to $20,000 to eight to 10 students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Thoreau Scholars, the selected seniors may enroll in any college and university while they major or minor in an environmental field. The scholars are encouraged to enroll in internships or study abroad to broaden their awareness and understanding of environmental issues. Areas of study can include biology, epidemiology, oceanography, international affairs and environmental law. Upon completing their undergraduate degrees, the scholars become members of the Henry David Thoreau Society. To learn more, visit thoreauscholar.org. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1.
